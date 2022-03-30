Short Interest in Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Rises By 75.5%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,351,500 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the February 28th total of 770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.9 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Mayne Pharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

MAYNF opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Mayne Pharma Group has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

