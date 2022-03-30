Zacks: Brokerages Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Announce $1.47 EPS

Brokerages expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Walmart reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

WMT stock opened at $147.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.06. Walmart has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $408.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,251,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.