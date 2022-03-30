Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on POLY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plantronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plantronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of POLY opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 212.42% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POLY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

