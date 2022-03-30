Short Interest in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Increases By 74.6%

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the February 28th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $119.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O2Micro International will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter worth about $69,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

