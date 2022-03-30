MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 420.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 136,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 103,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDXG opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.18 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other MiMedx Group news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $262,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,821.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,175 shares of company stock worth $833,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

