Signaturefd LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 237,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,170,000 after acquiring an additional 60,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,642,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL stock opened at $198.63 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.80.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.