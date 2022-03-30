Signaturefd LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after buying an additional 28,096 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $198.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.15 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.80.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

