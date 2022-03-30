Signaturefd LLC Sells 94 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 453,158 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,868,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after purchasing an additional 119,062 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,405,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,247,000 after purchasing an additional 77,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 473,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,277,000 after acquiring an additional 70,168 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $170.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $150.13 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.74.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

