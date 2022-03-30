Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GGG. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

