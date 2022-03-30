Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. DZ Bank upgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

