Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Holdings Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,918 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 130,295.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 281,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,560.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 191,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,016.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 194,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 176,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

