Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Holdings Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.61. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.828 per share. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

