Signaturefd LLC Acquires 799 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter worth about $212,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco raised Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

NYSE CIB opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.61. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.828 per share. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.20%.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

