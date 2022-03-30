J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 204 Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Markel by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,443.33.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,491.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,290.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1,266.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,138.00 and a 1 year high of $1,513.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.53 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 76.29 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

