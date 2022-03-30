Signaturefd LLC Has $199,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,510,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.04. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

