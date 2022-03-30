J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,179 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 135,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 114.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 101,575 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.