J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,588 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 591.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 62.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 2.28.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 in the last 90 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Alcoa Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.