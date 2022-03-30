J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,910 Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DWLD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the third quarter worth about $405,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DWLD opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $36.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57.

