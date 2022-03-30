New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.74 Million Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Highwoods Properties worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

