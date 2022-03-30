Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 114,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,000.

Separately, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuvei alerts:

NVEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. Nuvei Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87.

Nuvei Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.