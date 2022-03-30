Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 136.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,877 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.97% of Neenah worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NP. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neenah by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 95,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Neenah by 54.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 251,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 89,018 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Neenah by 132.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neenah in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neenah by 40.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Neenah news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $72,751.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NP stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. Neenah, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $264.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.52%.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

