-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. Motus GI posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motus GI.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOTS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.48.
Motus GI stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.62.
Motus GI Company Profile (Get Rating)
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.
