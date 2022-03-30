$2.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) will report $2.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,365 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,211,000 after acquiring an additional 72,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000,000 after acquiring an additional 289,381 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,137,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,798,000 after acquiring an additional 642,308 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MMC opened at $171.45 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $119.30 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.96.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.
Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.
