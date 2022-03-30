Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down to $9.67

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $9.24. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PACB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 47,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

