ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.32.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 133,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.