Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Nancy Laben Sells 21,161 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nancy Laben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85.

Shares of BAH opened at $86.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAH. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

