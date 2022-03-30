Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Marilyn C. Nelson Sells 2,323 Shares of Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $261.91 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.18 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.54.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

INSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,741,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,827,000 after purchasing an additional 762,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after purchasing an additional 134,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 727,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,337,000 after purchasing an additional 73,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

