Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Korn Ferry worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KFY opened at $67.84 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $84.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 8.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

