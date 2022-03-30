Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 94.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.