Indaba Capital Management, L.P Purchases 20,000 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 100,000 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $1,272,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 22,500 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $271,350.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 251,100 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,844,963.00.

BNFT opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,091,000. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after buying an additional 765,545 shares during the period. Siris Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,883,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after buying an additional 179,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

