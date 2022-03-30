New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,871,000 after buying an additional 119,940 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,744,000 after buying an additional 218,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 723,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,264,000 after buying an additional 68,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,112,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

AIT stock opened at $101.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.