Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down to $48.63

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.63, but opened at $45.80. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 43,419 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.60.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,029 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 10.1% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after acquiring an additional 185,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 541,118 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Beyond Meat by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

