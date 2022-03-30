Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yue Yuen Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

