eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $19,890.00 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $19,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 23,500 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $27,730.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 30,100 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $35,518.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 15,800 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $19,434.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.62. eMagin Co. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eMagin ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 28.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMAN. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the third quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the third quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the third quarter worth $34,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

