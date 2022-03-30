Ralph Craven Buys 208,188 Shares of Genex Power Limited (ASX:GNX) Stock

Genex Power Limited (ASX:GNX – Get Rating) insider Ralph Craven bought 208,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$29,979.07 ($22,540.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Genex Power Company Profile

Genex Power Limited engages in the generation and storage of renewable energy in Australia. It generates power through hydro, wind, and solar projects. The company was formerly known as Allied Resources Limited and changed its name to Genex Power Limited in August 2013. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

