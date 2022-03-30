Insider Buying: Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) CEO Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) CEO Seth Lederman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $24,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $122.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,905 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,680,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989,832 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,699,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6,469.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,097,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

