Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Paul Griscom Sells 1,039 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Griscom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Paul Griscom sold 80 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $2,102.40.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Paul Griscom sold 126 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $3,436.02.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,153,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 798.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 94,162 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About Macy's

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also

