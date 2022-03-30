New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 7,239 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of AptarGroup worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,826,000 after purchasing an additional 319,550 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 134,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80,686 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 558,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

ATR stock opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.55. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $813.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

