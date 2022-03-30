New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 10,199 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,616 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 87.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $664,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.4% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PB. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.99 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

