National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.60 Million in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,538 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,157,000 after acquiring an additional 896,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,178,000 after acquiring an additional 841,418 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in WestRock by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,713,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,396,000 after buying an additional 360,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,262,000 after buying an additional 296,991 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

