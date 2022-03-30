Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRK. StockNews.com lowered Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.33.

NYSE CRK opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

