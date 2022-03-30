Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Community Bank System stock opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.36. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $82.10.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $159.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

