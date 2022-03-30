TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.38.

NYSE:TRU opened at $104.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.47 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in TransUnion by 114.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

