Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $283,000 Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 287.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 25,708 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period.

JPEM opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.02. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $61.37.

