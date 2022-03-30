Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Huazhu Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.35.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -136.24 and a beta of 1.38. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

