Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $132,000. 14.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

