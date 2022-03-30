Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “
Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.26.
About Aridis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.