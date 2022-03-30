TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.28 million and a P/E ratio of -42.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.