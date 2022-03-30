United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Down to $80.74

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $80.74, but opened at $78.14. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $75.98, with a volume of 55,953 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.