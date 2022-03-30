Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HMPT shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 118,093 shares during the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMPT opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.96 million. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

