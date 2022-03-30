Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Short Interest Up 33.8% in March

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,442,400 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 1,077,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of Webjet stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. Webjet has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.81.
Webjet Company Profile (Get Rating)
