Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Short Interest Up 33.8% in March

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,442,400 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 1,077,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Webjet stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. Webjet has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.81.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodations, holiday package deals, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

